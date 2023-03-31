Society learns about Lunenburg Lavender

Published 9:04 am Friday, March 31, 2023

By Staff Report

The Delta Kappa Gamma Society
Katrina Wells, first row, center, SVCC faculty member and grower of lavender, presented an program to the Delta Kappa Gamma Society on her hobby, which has become a thriving business. Members of Delta Alpha Chapter who heard her presentation were, first row from left, Victoria resident Rita Ashton, Meherrin resident Amy McClure, LaCrosse resident Sarah Fenwick, Lawrenceville resident Hilda Caldwell, Dolphin resident Lynn Barnes, Blackstone chapter president Joe Hurt. On the second row, from left, are Kenbridge resident Cynthia Arthur, Kenbridge resident Jerry Chaney, Lunenburg resident Cookie Currin, Kenbridge resident Brena Edwards-Wade, Burkeville resident Michelle Wallace, Victoria resident Nancy Bagley, Lawrenceville resident Bettie Vaughan and Lawrenceville resident Ann Moore.

The Delta Alpha Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International held its March meeting at the Brunswick County Library in Lawrenceville. The guest speaker was Katrina Wells, Professor of Nursing at Southside Virginia Community College and Program Coordinator for the Nurse Aide Program.

Wells, inspired by her mother’s interest in the cultivation of blackberries, became interested in growing lavender during the COVID pandemic when she found herself with more time at home. Through research, hard work and ingenuity, she now has a field of lavender plants on the property where she and her husband live outside of Victoria.

With additional hard work and creativity, she has launched a wide range of aromatic products sold online as well as in five outlets throughout Southside Virginia, under the name of “Lunenburg Lavender.”

Her husband, David Wells, is building a small barn near the lavender field to house her products. She will keep the building open during the summer months when she does not teach.

The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International is an honorary organization for key women educators. Members of the Delta Alpha Chapter live primarily in Brunswick and Lunenburg Counties, with a few members from the outlying counties.

