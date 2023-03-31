Society learns about Lunenburg Lavender Published 9:04 am Friday, March 31, 2023

The Delta Alpha Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International held its March meeting at the Brunswick County Library in Lawrenceville. The guest speaker was Katrina Wells, Professor of Nursing at Southside Virginia Community College and Program Coordinator for the Nurse Aide Program.

Wells, inspired by her mother’s interest in the cultivation of blackberries, became interested in growing lavender during the COVID pandemic when she found herself with more time at home. Through research, hard work and ingenuity, she now has a field of lavender plants on the property where she and her husband live outside of Victoria.

With additional hard work and creativity, she has launched a wide range of aromatic products sold online as well as in five outlets throughout Southside Virginia, under the name of “Lunenburg Lavender.”

Her husband, David Wells, is building a small barn near the lavender field to house her products. She will keep the building open during the summer months when she does not teach.

The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International is an honorary organization for key women educators. Members of the Delta Alpha Chapter live primarily in Brunswick and Lunenburg Counties, with a few members from the outlying counties.