New shopping experience coming to area Published 8:30 am Wednesday, April 5, 2023

A South Carolina company is planning to bring a new shopping experience to the citizens of Lunenburg County.

Twin Rivers Capital purchased the Old Star Value building last August and according to president J.J. Lamberson, the company will be locating a Family Dollar/Dollar Tree combination store at 931 Main Street in the Town of Victoria.

“At 15,730 square feet this will be 50% larger than a typical prototype store,” Lamberson said.

“We expect the store to be open for the people of Victoria by early summer, just in time to shop the store for the 4th of July.”

According to Lamberson, Twin Rivers Capital prefers adaptive reuse of existing buildings when projects allow, rather than solely starting from ground-up development.

“In this instance, we were able to serve our client by undertaking a redevelopment of the entire building to deliver them exactly what they need,” Lamberson said.

Lamberson’s company intends to lease the rest of the building, fill up the remaining square footage, and construct adjacent land parcels to transform a vacant, tired building into a bustling center for the citizens.

According to Lamberson, Twin Rivers Capital had a prior interest, and a commercial real estate firm out of Richmond will be assisting with the undertaking of the shop space and out parcel leasing or sale.