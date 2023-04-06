Church and Community Events Calendar for the week of April 5, 2023 Published 2:30 pm Thursday, April 6, 2023

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Wednesday. Items must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Monday for that Wednesday’s calendar. Email events to CommunityCalendar@KVDispatch.com.

APRIL 8

COMMUNITY EASTER EGG HUNT — The 5 p.m. WSC group will hold their annual community Easter Egg hunt on Saturday, April 8, beginning at 2:30 p.m. The event will take place at Kenbridge Park and the Easter Bunny will be on hand for pictures.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Rosewood Tavern, located at 11426 Courthouse Road in Lunenburg, will host musician Keith McFaden on Saturday, April 8, beginning at 7 p.m.

APRIL 9

EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE — Mayflower Baptist Church, located at 3260 Sneads Store Road in Kenbridge, will hold Easter Sunrise Service on Sunday, April 9, beginning at 6 a.m. Mayflower’s own pastor, Rev. Michael Brown, will deliver the message. For more information, call Connie W. Reese at 434-755-7992.

EASTER SERVICE — Oak Grove Baptist Church will hold services on Easter Sunday, April 9, beginning at 11:30 a.m. All are welcome to join. Rev. Boris Bullock is the pastor.

APRIL 15

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Rosewood Tavern, located at 11426 Courthouse Road in Lunenburg, will host musical group The Highgrass Bluegrass Group on Saturday, April 15, beginning at 7 p.m.

APRIL 16

GUEST PREACHER — Rev. Donald Johnson will deliver the message for the Sunday, April 16 service at New Galilee Baptist Church. The church is located at 4565 Plank Road in Kenbridge and service starts at 11 a.m.

APRIL 17-21

REVIVAL — West Hill Baptist Church of Victoria will hold their revival service from April 17-21 at 7 p.m. nightly. Rev. Melissa Hymon, associate pastor of the Flatrock Baptist Church will deliver the message each night.

APRIL 21

NATIVE FLOWER PRESENTATION — The Ripberger Public Library, located at 117 S. Broad Street in Kenbridge, will hold a Virginia Native Flower Presentation on Friday, April 21. Gail Washburn will lead the event, which starts at 2 p.m. Free seeds and plants will be available.

APRIL 22

FREE COMMUNITY MEAL — The Episcopal Church of St. Paul and St. Andrew, located at 512 S.Broad Street in Kenbridge, will hold a free community meal on Saturday, April 22, around noon. Afterwards, the church will stream the special Southern Virginia revival celebration, which will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Odgen Hall in Hampton University.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Rosewood Tavern, located at 11426 Courthouse Road in Lunenburg, will host musical group Russell Lynch and the Blue Moon Boys on Saturday, April 22, beginning at 7 p.m.

APRIL 23

GUEST PREACHER — Rev. Richard Goode, associate pastor of the Rosebud Baptist Church of Kenbridge, will be the guest preacher on Sunday, April 23 for West Hill Baptist Church during the 11 a.m. service.

MAY 6

KING’S CORONATION PARTY — The Rosewood, located at 11426 Courthouse Road in Lunenburg, will hold a garden party celebrating the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, May 6. There will be performances by the Longwood University String Quartet, an unlimited grazing table, mimosas and iced tea, along with prizes given for best couple and best lady’s hat. Ladies are asked to wear a dress and hat, while men are asked to wear a suit and tie. The cost is $70 per ticket.

ONGOING

CHURCH SERVICES — New Grove Baptist Church is open for in-person morning worship and teleconferences on the second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. In-person Sunday School will be held every week at 10 a.m. The call-in telephone number is 301-715-8592. The ID number is 825- 3893-8062, with a passcode of 016713. Masks are required for in-person attendance.

CHURCH SERVICES — New Galilee Baptist Church, located at 4565 Plank Road in Kenbridge, has re-opened its church doors for in-person and teleconference services. These will be held every first and third Sunday, beginning at 11 a.m. Masks are required and people are asked to bring their own Bible.

CHURCH SERVICES — Oak Grove Baptist Church, located at 127 Oak Grove Road, holds worship services on each first and third Sunday at 11:30 a.m. under the leadership of Rev. Boris Bullock.

VFW MEETINGS — The VFW and VFW Auxiliary meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at VFW Post No. 9954 in Victoria. The members of the VFW and the Auxiliary share a dinner at 6:15 p.m. prior to the meeting.

LUNENBURG REPUBLICANS — The Lunenburg Republicans meet the first Tuesday of each month at the La Victoria Mexican Restaurant in Lunenburg at 6 p.m.

BETHANY BAPTIST CHURCH — Bethany Baptist Church located at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge holds in-person services at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays. Sunday School is every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Bring your Bible. Face masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.