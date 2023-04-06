Fowlkes seeks sheriff position Published 8:30 am Thursday, April 6, 2023

Another candidate has announced his intention to seek the position of Lunenburg County Sheriff.

In a new release last week, Michael J. Fowlkes II announced he plans to run for sheriff, noting he has years of experience in law enforcement.

“I intend to work hard to enhance the Sheriff’s Office by establishing a better work environment for the department’s employees to maintain a full-time staff and to reduce the turnover rate,” Fowlkes said.

Fowlkes said his focus will be on providing training opportunities for personnel in areas such as investigations, patrol, community outreach, and community engagement to assist with crime prevention.

“Some of my goals are to lower the county’s crime rate, increase public safety, and create programs that will be resourceful for the members of the Lunenburg County community as well as enhance relationships with fire, rescue, and other law enforcement agencies to increase morale and build solid working relationships,” he said.

Fowlkes said he intends to create a 24-hour operational schedule to provide coverage in the county and to improve the response time of calls for service as well as implement programs that assist with the deterrence of crime such as Business Checks; Security Checks; Neighborhood Watch Program; and an Agency Call List for Wellness Checks for seniors and/or disabled members of the community.

“I will be focused on what is most important, which is the citizens of Lunenburg County,” Fowlkes said. “I want to serve the area where I grew up and to create safeguards based on the needs of the community … Let us work together to ensure the change and safety of our community.”

Fowlkes is a resident of Lunenburg and is currently a Senior Deputy Sheriff at the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office in Farmville where he serves as a Patrol Officer.

He is also a Field Training Officer who has trained numerous Deputies in patrol techniques, investigations, standard operating procedures related to law enforcement, and community engagement. Fowlkes is also a Subject Matter Specialist, General Instructor, and Project Lifesaver Staff Assistant, and has received Crisis Intervention Training.

Fowlkes knows firsthand the dedication it takes to have a career in law enforcement as he is the son of Michael Fowlkes Sr., a 29-year retired veteran Deputy of the Lunenburg Sheriff’s Office. He is married to Stephanie Smith Fowlkes and they have three children. Fowlkes is a graduate of the Central Virginia Criminal Justice Academy and holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Virginia Union University in Business Management.

According to Fowlkes he began working in law enforcement shortly after completing his academic education and has over 10 years of experience.

Fowlkes is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated. He is also a proud local farmer and said he understands the dedication and commitment that farmers in the county must have daily to be able to provide for their families.

In addition, Fowlkes has a scholarship program called “The Fowlkes Student Athletic Scholarship” that generates academic scholarship opportunities for students who are graduating from Lunenburg County High School.