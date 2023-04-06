News Briefs for the week of April 5, 2023: Kenston Forest National Honor Society, 102nd Birthday Celebration and more Published 2:24 pm Thursday, April 6, 2023

Please see below for this week’s local news briefs.

KFS holds National Honor Society ceremony

The National Honor Society induction ceremony took place at Kenston Forest School (KFS) on Tuesday, March 28 in the school’s gymnasium. National Honor Society advisors Noel Stallard and Shanley Dorin and the Society members from the Class of 2023 conducted the ceremony. Head of School Lori Bacon addressed guests and the inductees and presented certificates. The inductees chose a faculty or staff member to pin them who they feel are a positive role model beyond the classroom. Faculty chosen were Dr. John Allen, Patricia Mahaney, Nicole Hawthorne, Cam Williams, Wanda Garrett, Noel Stallard, Helene Houts, Joe Kaiser and Keith Green. The following juniors and seniors were inducted. Front row, from left, Mackenzie Harmon, Kirsten Jackson, Joselynn Long, Samantha Conti, Leigha Jones and Sadie Henshaw. Second row, Dennis Dufresne, Daniel Hughes, Alfonso Mannino and Bobby Hawthorne. Back row, Jonathan Tozzi, Camron Moon, Cooper Spence and Ira Ruffin Jr.

Sanford celebrates her 103rd birthday

Laura C. Sanford will celebrate her 103rd birthday on Wednesday, April 5. She has lived in Kenbridge all of her life. She is a member of Saint Matthew’s Baptist Church and retired from the Lunenburg County Public School system.

Sanford is the mother of two daughters, Wanda S. Hill and Jacqueline S. Haskins. Wanda’s husband is Sidney Hill. Sanford is also the proud granny to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

KFS prom held

The Kenston Forest School (KFS) Junior-Senior Prom was held Saturday, April 1 at the Lunenburg Country Club. King Chance Barbour is the son of Chad Barbour of Bracey and Kim Lafoon of Danieltown. Queen Rylee Wilkerson is the daughter of Bill and Tonya Wilkerson of Crewe.