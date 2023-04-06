Police department hopeful for grant Published 8:00 am Thursday, April 6, 2023

The Town of Victoria is in the process of applying for a grant that would help fund equipment for its police department.

In February, the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) announced the availability of federal American Rescue Plan Act (“ARPA”) funds for law enforcement efforts.

Town Manager Rodney Newton informed the council that they allocated $152,000 to the Town of Victoria, but the town must justify its need.

Newton and Police Chief Joel Manning worked on the narrative for the grant, which was due March 24.

According to town officials, if granted, the funds will be used to purchase two vehicles, apply for mobile data services, install laptop computers inside all police vehicles, and if funds are available, purchase in-car camera systems.

According to Newton, the town should know by mid-May if they are approved.

In other police department businesses, the department has added several new officers.

During the town council meeting, Chief Manning welcomed both full-time police officers, Justin Beagle, and Joseph Behler, to the Town of Victoria Police Department (VPD)

In addition, Newton announced Officer Rondell White will be joining the police department as a full-time officer effective April 1.

According to town officials, Officer White has been working as a part-time officer since July 2022.

March was a busy month for the police department with 244 calls, 47 citations, and four arrests.

According to Chief Manning, VPD officers apprehended an individual living in the town of Victoria with a Capias Failure to Appear warrant in Brunswick County.

In addition, VPD officers made a vehicle stop for a wanted individual from Chesterfield County and that lead to the subject being transported to Piedmont Regional Rail.