SEC holds scholarship golf tournament Published 1:49 pm Thursday, April 6, 2023

Southside Electric Cooperative’s annual golf tournament to support scholarships will be held in May at Lake Chesdin Golf Club in Chesterfield County.

The Opportunity Fund Golf Classic will be played Thursday, May 25. Registration/warmup will run from 8:45-9:45 a.m. with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Teams are being sought for the captain’s choice tournament. The golfing package includes range balls, gift bags, carts, mulligans, lunch, beverage tickets, raffle tickets and an awards reception, all for $650 per foursome. Tournament organizers are also looking for sponsors, with levels ranging from $200 to $2,000. Businesses and organizations that would like to donate prizes to the raffle are invited to do so. All contributors will be recognized for their support.

Money raised by the tournament will support Southside Opportunity Fund scholarships for high school graduates who get electricity at their homes from SEC. Since the scholarship program started in 2016, 141 grants totaling $163,000 have been awarded to local graduates headed to a college or university and to other students going to the Power Line Worker Training School. The SOF board will award the next round of scholarships at the end of April.

“Part of the Cooperative’s foundation is a desire to improve the communities we serve. We believe helping local students further their education is a wonderful way to do that,” said Sheena Lankford, vice president of member engagement and communications. “Golfers who play in the tournament will have a great time challenging the picturesque course while helping support area young people and their plans for the future.”

For more information about playing, sponsoring or donating, visit sof.coop/golf or contact SEC Community Relations Coordinator Joy Stump at 434-645-3219 or joy.stump@ sec.coop.