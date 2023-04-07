The Word: What an experience Published 10:30 am Friday, April 7, 2023

Sergio Romo pitched for the final time in the big league last Monday, March 28. This major league pitcher helped the Giants win three World Series championship rings. This last exhibition game with the Giants on Monday was his final farewell. His 40-year-old pitcher’s arm is tired…and it was time to retire.

“What an experience,” he said after it was over.

Sergio Romo played for 15 seasons. Eight different ball teams. A 3.12 ERA, 137 saves and 722 2/3 innings pitched.

For me, what makes Sergio Romo shine was the last hat he wore as a major league ball player. You see, all this spring season at training camp, any time a child asked for his autograph he, in turn, asked for theirs. Romo told reporters, “If this was the last hat I was going to wear in the big leagues…I figured it would be nice to not go in there alone.” (Stats and quotes from espn.com) “What an experience.” — Sergio Romo.

Imagine the joy of a young fan to have a pro athlete take the time to sign their ball, hat, bat, glove, etc. Then imagine the elation when that professional athlete asks them for their autograph. Wow! That small act changed that child for the moment. To make someone feel like they are “cool enough” or “good enough” or important is an act of kindness hard to put into words.

Guess what? You have that same power and ability! You will never know the amount of goodness you can do for someone’s heart and mind when you demonstrate kindness, support, and attention.

Sergio Romo made the day for numerous young fans this spring not only by taking the time to grant a request of his signature…but even more so by asking them for their signature and by wearing that hat with all these names of young fans on the mound during a game. His body may be tired. His arm may not have the awesome slider or skills it once had, but his heart is filled.

You. Yeah, you. The one reading this devotion: You have the power to brighten someone’s day. By sending a random text to someone in your contact list simply saying “Hey, I love and I appreciate you”; by randomly waving nicely to that car; hold the door open for the slower person behind you even if it means you have to wait several more seconds; by smiling even to that person who looks like they just ate lemons rolled in salt, you can be the good needed. You have the ability to change someone’s day. Check out Galatians 6:9-10.

Then we too can say what an experience.

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail.com.