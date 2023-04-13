ATV accident kills 5-year old Published 8:30 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

The Lunenburg community is grieving the loss of a five-year-old girl who died in an all-terrain vehicle accident, according to Virginia State Police (VSP).

“At 8:24 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, VSP responded to an ATV crash on private property in Lunenburg County,” said VSP Public Relations Director Corinne Geller. “A 7-year-old boy was operating a Suzuki King Quad ATV in the yard of a residence in the 2100 block of Poor House Road when it flipped. Both the 7-year-old and a 5-year-old female passenger were thrown from the vehicle.”

The ATV landed on the passenger, Reagan Lacks, who died at the scene, Geller said.

The 7-year-old suffered minor injuries. Neither of them was wearing a helmet, Geller said.

Lacks was a student at Victoria Elementary School.

“Our hearts are broken. We lost one of our precious Panthers in a tragic accident yesterday. We support this family, and our VES Family, as we all go through the grieving process together,” school officials said in a statement.

The crash, meanwhile, is under investigation, Geller added, in consultation with the Lunenburg County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Lacks family and can be found at https://gofund.me/a78c6b5c.