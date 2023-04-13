Lillian Dalton Wallace Published 9:30 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

Lillian Dalton Wallace, 94 of Kenbridge, joined her family in Heaven on Friday, April 7. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Lee Wallace; her parents, Jack W. and Stella Y. Dalton; brothers, Albert, Jimmy and Jackie Dalton and a sister, Elsie D. Gee.

Lillian is survived by four sisters; Louise Brame, Ann Martin (Ray), Janie Willson (Preston) and Brenda Brown (Ed) and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was a member of Kenbridge Christian Church and retired from the Lunenburg county Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service (ASCS) office.

Graveside funeral services were held 2 p.m., Monday, April 10, at the Kenbridge Heights Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Kenbridge Christian Church, 38 Hill Top Road, Kenbridge, VA 23944 or Lunenburg Health Services, P.O. Box 121, Victoria, VA 23974.

Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge, in charge of services.