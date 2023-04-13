Mary Skelton Hudson Published 9:05 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

Mary Skelton Hudson, 76 of Kenbridge, went to be with the Lord on April 8. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward “Chick” Hudson and her parents, Lucious Linwood Skelton and Annie Elizabeth Robertson Skelton.

She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca H. Jenkins (Mark); her son, Charles E. Hudson Jr.; four grandchildren, Ashley Barnes (Jeff), Randy Conner (Lauren), Jordan Thomas Hudson and Amber Nichole Lucy; great grandson, Ryan Lee Barnes all of Kenbridge; one brother, Sterling Ray Skelton (Janie); one sister, Betty A. Skelton; both of Victoria; devoted nephew, Ray Skelton; numerous more nephews and nieces; caregiver, Crystal Layne.

Mary dearly loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandson. She enjoyed watching birds and watching Madea movies. She was a member of Perseverance Christian Church, 3027 Gigg Road, Dundas, VA 23938, where funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 12, at 2 p.m. Interment will be in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to the Kenbridge or Victoria Rescue Squads.

