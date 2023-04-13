News briefs for the week of April 12, 2023: CHS Student of the Month, Hunger Bag Project and more! Published 11:12 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

See below for this week’s round of local news briefs.

Central High School student of the month

Central High School (CHS) announced its April Student of the Month as AnGeLeka White Freeman. AnGeLeka is an 11th Grader at CHS. She is the daughter of Jacoby and Joyce Ann Freeman of Kenbridge. Her teachers describe her as a kind, intelligent, and friendly young lady. She is a member of the Kindness Matters Club and Student Council Association at Central High School.

In addition, AnGeLeka enjoys reading, sleeping, babysitting, working on the family farm, and hanging out with her friends. This school year, she participated as a Lady Charger in volleyball, basketball, and cheer team. After school, she works at Smith’s Pharmacy in Kenbridge.

AnGeLeka is currently enrolled in Dual Enrollment classes and is an Honor Roll student at Central High School. After graduation, she plans to attend a Criminology or Health Sciences college. She also desires to play volleyball while she is in college.

Wright named to Rural Development Committee

Tommy Wright has a new assignment. The Virginia delegate, who currently represents District 61, will represent the Virginia General Assembly at the Council of State Governments. Specifically, Wright will serve on the Agriculture and Rural Development committees, in the council’s southern office.

Wright’s appointment was announced Monday, April 10 by Virginia House Speaker Todd Gilbert.

The CSG South Agriculture and Rural Development Committee is comprised of state legislators and legislative staff from the 15 CSG South member states. Recent policy and program issues the committee addresses include the current state of agriculture, farm labor shortages, advances in agricultural technology, food insecurity, agricultural trade, medical marijuana, and the plight of small rural farmers.

“Having always been a strong advocate for Southside Virginia, I look forward to serving on a regional committee that will allow me to continue to stay abreast of economic opportunities and smart policy solutions for the benefit of rural Virginians,” said Wright.

Since 2001, Delegate Wright has been a dedicated member of the Virginia House of Delegates, currently representing District 61. But after redistricting, that will become House District 50, including the counties of Mecklenburg, Lunenburg, Charlotte, Prince Edward, and parts of Halifax County.

Club members celebrate success of Hunger Bag project

The Kenbridge Victoria Lions Club said they appreciate the help given by Jimmy Glassock of Shoppers Value, Karen Phipps of Food Lion and Natasha Gill of Benchmark Community Bank in Kenbridge along with all community residents that donated to the group’s annual Hunger Bag Community Service Project. The collected non-perishable items were delivered to the Community Resource Services in Victoria on Thursday, March 3. Pictured here are Lions Club fundraiser chair Mary Owens and Jean Willet.