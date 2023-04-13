Thomas Franklin Marker Published 9:15 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

Thomas Franklin Marker, 88 of Green Bay, joined his family in Heaven on April 9, Easter. He was preceded in death by his parents, Matthew Holman “Mack” Marker and Louise Christine Schmidt Marker; sisters, Florence Childress, Lucille Collins, Christine Vaughan and Frances Snead; brothers, Henry, Charles and Harry and his first wife, Peggy Saunders Marker.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Biggs Marker; daughters, Wanda Lee (Jay), Cheryl Young (Greg) and Renee Jones; step-children, Joyce Richards (Dickie), Ronald Biggs (Tara), David Biggs (Lynda) and Douglas Biggs (Kim); 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild and three brothers, Robert Marker (Bethel), Eugene Marker and Matt Marker (Kaye).

Tom graduated from Victoria High School in 1953. He served our country in the U.S. Air Force, Virginia National Guard and retired from U.S. Customs as an inspector. He was a member of American Legion Post 147 and former member of the Kenbridge Emergency Squad. He loved his children and grandchildren and enjoyed attending all of their sporting events. He also enjoyed dancing, gardening and raising cows.

Funeral services were held 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 12, at the Victoria Christian Church. Interment was in the Lakeview Cemetery, Victoria with military honors. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Kenbridge Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 328, Kenbridge, VA 23944.

Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge, in charge of services.