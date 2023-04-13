U.S. Senate candidate visits county Published 8:45 am Thursday, April 13, 2023

Earlier this month, Lunenburg County played host to a U.S. Senate candidate, as Eddie Garcia spoke to local Republicans. On Tuesday, April 4, Garcia spoke at a meeting of Lunenburg Republicans at the Mexican restaurant La Victoria in Victoria.

Born in South Texas, where his family has farmed for several generations, Garcia currently lives in Alexandria and works with the U.S. Army. He served in active duty for more than 20 years, from 1999 to 2022. Garcia also earned his graduate degree from George Washington University in 2019 and after leaving active duty, created an app called MIL-VETS currently available in the Apple App Store.

While typically, a veteran transitioning from active duty has to go through an Excel spreadsheet of URL addresses to find services to help with the change. Garcia’s project streamlines that process, letting veterans find services in two clicks or less on their phones. He is one of seven Republicans who have announced plans to run in the 2024 election for the U.S. Senate seat held by Democrat Tim Kaine.

The Lunenburg Republicans meet the first Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at La Victoria. The public is always welcomed.