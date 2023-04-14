SPCA and Animal Control at full capacity Published 8:00 am Friday, April 14, 2023

Local animal shelters are experiencing higher numbers than usual. Luckily there are simple actions to take to help alleviate this stress.

The Southside Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is currently full. According to Francee Schuma, assistant director at Southside SPCA, this is always the case as they are always helping Animal Control. Unfortunately, right now Animal Control is also full.

The SPCA is a no-kill shelter and despite all the best efforts not to get to that point, Animal Control sometimes has to euthanize animals if too many arrive at the shelter. With both being full, they’re doing what they can to make sure all animals can find a home and not resort to other options.

Being this full, the SPCA is currently not taking any owner surrenders as they are busy helping alleviate some of the stress from Animal Control’s shelter.

“We are operating on a one-in-one-out right now, while focusing on Animal Control, and helping them,” said Schuma. “Owner surrenders are on the back burner right now because we just don’t have the capacity to help in that way right now.”

PREVENTING THE PROBLEM

To help alleviate this stress, Animal Control greatly encourages pet owners to microchip or give their pets collars with an identification card. This will allow found pets to be united with their owners faster and not take up room in the animal shelter.

Also, every year a large number of hunting dogs are found and kept by Animal Control. It is important for hunters to give their dogs identification and to pick up any dogs that get lost during hunting. According to Schuma, many hunting dogs are unfortunately euthanized each year due to hunters never coming for them.

“I’m not trying to bash Animal Control because they work hard and are always thinking outside the box,” said Schuma. “They are sending dogs several states up to find placement for them.”

It’s also very important to get pets spayed and neutered. Dogs and cats can get pregnant easily and often so reducing the number of unwanted litters is a great way to get ahead of the problem. Those who need help paying for these surgeries can reach out to the SPCA, which can offer assistance.

MAKE A DONATION

For anyone who would like to donate, monetary donations are always accepted and go to helping the animals. Folks can designate as well if they want it to go towards a spay/neutering, supplies or anything else. SPCA is also taking supply donations, especially Purina Kitten Chow Nurture and scoopable kitty litter as kitten season is coming soon. They will always take food donations but need dry food as they still have plenty of canned food from the last drive.