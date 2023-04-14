Treasures on the Shelves: Celebrate National Library Week Published 4:23 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

The staff of Ripberger Public Library and Victoria Public Library encourages all community members to visit the library during National Library Week, April 23-29, to explore all they have to offer.

Most people know about the wealth of stories available at the library, from picture books and large print to audiobooks and dvds. But there’s so much more to the story of libraries.

Libraries are welcoming spaces that bring communities together for entertainment, education, and connection through book clubs, storytimes, family nights, crafting classes, lectures, and more. Both libraries offer a variety of programs and resources and strive to provide more with your support.

And libraries play a critical role in the economic vitality of communities by providing internet and technology access, literacy skills, and support for job seekers, small businesses, and entrepreneurs . We also make copies and fax for the convenience of our patrons.

If you haven’t checked out our libraries lately, you’re missing the full story. Stop by for a visit to celebrate with them during National Library Week, April 23- 29. Follow us on Facebook, Lunenburg Public Library System and our website, lunenburglibraries.org.

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries of all types across the country each April.

We would love for you to come by and share some of the ways you appreciate your local library or by posting on our Facebook page in the next couple of weeks. As always, we appreciate your support and look forward to seeing you soon.

Connie Krupa is the children’s program coordinator for the Lunenburg County Public Library System. She can be reached at cckrupa@ embarqmail.com.