A Box of Love: A day in the presence of Jesus Published 8:00 am Saturday, April 15, 2023

And He said, “My presence shall go with thee, and I will give thee rest. Exodus 33:14.

I love how Jesus watches us during the night and wakes us up in the morning. I can imagine Jesus giving us a kiss on the cheek, tenderly taking our hand, and softly saying, “My child, get up and see what I have planned for you today.” What a wonderful God we serve.

I had to go to the doctor’s office a couple of weeks ago for a procedure on my leg. As I was sitting there I thought to myself, “the hospital can be a sad and lonely place when you are there by yourself.”

After I checked in, I saw a woman sitting alone with yarn in her hands, but her mind was not on the knitting, she looked nervous. Since I love talking to people, I asked her what she was making.

She gave me the biggest smile ever. “I’m making a blanket for my grandchild. We hope it will be a boy because we have three granddaughters and one grandson.”

For a moment, she forgot her fears and enjoyed the conversation, and when the nurse called me, the woman said, “good luck.” I said thank you, and God bless and then I went to my appointment.

Jesus blesses us daily, even with small things sometimes we don’t notice, but Jesus wants us to praise Him in all things.

Every day Jesus gives us a blessing. Jesus wakes us each morning, allowing us a new day. We have a choice on how we will use it, either for Jesus, or for Satan.

“Thou wilt shew me the path of life; in Thy presence fullness of joy: at Thy right hand there are pleasures for evermore.” Psalm 16:11

“Whither shall I go from Thy spirit? Or whither shall I flee from Thy presence? If I ascend up into heaven, Thou art there; if I make my bed in hell, behold, Thou art there.” Psalm 139:7-8.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.