Church and Community Events Calendar for the week of April 19, 2023

APRIL 21

NATIVE FLOWER PRESENTATION — The Ripberger Public Library, located at 117 S. Broad Street in Kenbridge, will hold a Virginia Native Flower Presentation on Friday, April 21. Gail Washburn will lead the event, which starts at 2 p.m. Free seeds and plants will be available.

APRIL 22

FREE COMMUNITY MEAL — The Episcopal Church of St. Paul and St. Andrew, located at 512 S.Broad Street in Kenbridge, will hold a free community meal on Saturday, April 22, around noon. Afterwards, the church will stream the special Southern Virginia revival celebration, which will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Odgen Hall in Hampton University.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Rosewood Tavern, located at 11426 Courthouse Road in Lunenburg, will host musical group Russell Lynch and the Blue Moon Boys on Saturday, April 22, beginning at 7 p.m.

APRIL 23

GUEST PREACHER — Rev. Richard Goode, associate pastor of the Rosebud Baptist Church of Kenbridge, will be the guest preacher on Sunday, April 23 for West Hill Baptist Church during the 11 a.m. service.

APRIL 28

FRIED CHICKEN FUNDRAISER — Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department will host a fried chicken dinner fundraiser on Friday, April 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The menu includes fried chicken, green beans, boiled potatoes, a roll, dessert and water for $12 a plate, either drive thru or dine-in. Preorders are highly encouraged and may be placed by calling 434-689-2631 or 434-689- 2661 prior to 10 pm daily. Preorders will be accepted until 10 pm Thursday, April 27. The Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department’s Firehouse is located at 1697 Palmer Springs Road.

APRIL 30

UPPER END UNION SESSION — The Upper End Union will reconvene its session on Sunday, April 30, beginning at 10 a.m. The session will be held at Bethany Baptist Church, located at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge.

MAY 6

KING’S CORONATION PARTY — The Rosewood, located at 11426 Courthouse Road in Lunenburg, will hold a garden party celebrating the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, May 6. There will be performances by the Longwood University String Quartet, an unlimited grazing table, mimosas and iced tea, along with prizes given for best couple and best lady’s hat. Ladies are asked to wear a dress and hat, while men are asked to wear a suit and tie. The cost is $70 per ticket.

ONGOING

CHURCH SERVICES — New Grove Baptist Church is open for in-person morning worship and teleconferences on the second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. In-person Sunday School will be held every week at 10 a.m. The call-in telephone number is 301-715-8592. The ID number is 825-3893-8062, with a passcode of 016713. Masks are required for in-person attendance.

CHURCH SERVICES — New Galilee Baptist Church, located at 4565 Plank Road in Kenbridge, has re-opened its church doors for in-person and teleconference services. These will be held every first and third Sunday, beginning at 11 a.m. Masks are required and people are asked to bring their own Bible.

CHURCH SERVICES — Oak Grove Baptist Church, located at 127 Oak Grove Road, holds worship services on each first and third Sunday at 11:30 a.m. under the leadership of Rev. Boris Bullock.

VFW MEETINGS — The VFW and VFW Auxiliary meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at VFW Post No. 9954 in Victoria. The members of the VFW and the Auxiliary share a dinner at 6:15 p.m. prior to the meeting.

LUNENBURG REPUBLICANS — The Lunenburg Republicans meet the first Tuesday of each month at the La Victoria Mexican Restaurant in Lunenburg at 6 p.m.

BETHANY BAPTIST CHURCH — Bethany Baptist Church located at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge holds in-person services at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays. Sunday School is every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Bring your Bible. Face masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.

ST. LUKE’S BAPTIST CHURCH — The St. Luke’s Baptist Church, formerly St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, located at 409 North Broad Street in Kenbridge conducts worship services at 11 a.m. each second and fourth Sunday. The Rev. Ricky C. Allen Sr. is the pastor of the church.

ROSEBUD BAPTIST CHURCH — Rosebud Baptist Church has re-opened for in-person and teleconference worship services at 11 a.m. every first and third Sunday. Sunday School is at 9 a.m. every Sunday via teleconference at (667) 770- 1411; Access Code: 528853#. Masks are required to be worn in the building. All are welcome. The church is located at 249 Gigg Road in Dundas.

KENBRIDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH — Kenbridge Christian Church holds one service at 10 a.m. and offers it as a drive-in service, an inside service and online service all hosted by Pastor Cameron Bailey. The drive-in worship is held in the church parking lot. The church is located at 519 S. Broad St., in Kenbridge.

WILLIAMS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Come and worship at Williams United Methodist Church located at 4670 Longview Drive, Kenbridge. Pastor Mike Day holds traditional services at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. All are welcome.

THRIFTS CHAPEL CHURCH — Services at Thrifts Chapel Church are now open with live string music and singing by the Poorhouse Boys and preaching by Mike Johnson. Services begin at 10 a.m. each Sunday.