Sarah Sharpe Smith Published 2:07 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Sarah Sharpe Smith, 44 of Baskerville, died on April 17. She was a former police officer for the Town of Victoria and a LPN nurse for VCU Community Memorial Hospital.

Sarah always enjoyed spending time with her two nieces.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth L. Smith of Baskerville; her father, Calvin N. Sharpe of Victoria; her sister, Laura S. Crabb and her husband, George of Roanoke; her two nieces, Virginia Crabb and Georgia Crabb of Roanoke and her beloved pet dog, Huckleberry.

Sarah was preceded in death by her mother, Margie L. Sharpe and her grandparents, Ruth and John Sharpe and Robert and Annie Lewis.

A graveside funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, April 20, at 11 a.m., in La Crosse Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 p.m., in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com.

Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Smith family.