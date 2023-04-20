Medical Reserves Corps seeks volunteers Published 8:50 am Thursday, April 20, 2023

Now that the pandemic has subsided, the Medical Reserves Corps (MRC) is looking for more volunteers in Lunenburg County to help aid in public health initiatives and health emergencies.

But for most residents, the biggest question is what is the MRC?

It’s a national organization of volunteers who work to meet the public health needs of the community. The organization started in 2002 after the September 11 attacks to have a reserve of volunteers who are retired or have the skills to help in the midst of a disaster. However, the MCR does much more.

“It’s not always after a disaster,” said Piedmont MRC Coordinator Felecia Manns. “We are at festivals, parades, vaccine clinics, food distributions — anywhere we can support the community and county’s health.”

Volunteers with the MRC attend different events to act as support to the emergency medical services or others who are there. They can support in case someone trips, gets overheated or gets injured.

Especially in more rural areas, fire departments and other organizations may not have the resources to take care of everything. That’s where the MRC comes in. Manns gave an example of a bus accident. If something like that happened the MRC would help out by pitching tents to get those displaced out of the elements, any care or medications they need and help them find their family members.

“We want to create a good collaborative team so that there is less that falls through the cracks,” said Mann.

WHO CAN JOIN?

The MRC is made of teams of both health professionals and interested non-medical community members who want to use their skills and time to support ongoing public health initiatives and health emergencies. There are different opportunities for volunteers to be a part and those who volunteer are given training.

According to Mann, this is a great opportunity for young adults to build their resumes and get volunteer experience.

Due to the type of work, there are a few requirements for those wanting to join the MRC. Volunteers must be 18 or older, have a form of identification and pass a background check as volunteers may come across sensitive information.

WHERE CAN I JOIN?

The MRC will hold a regional recruitment drive from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Wilck’s Lake Isles, 1701 W. 3rd St., Farmville.

The event will have the MRC as well as other organizations, including local fire and police, looking for volunteers and educating about what they do. There will also be live music from U&I Latin Jazz Band, food trucks and other activities.

And if you can’t make that event, you can also visit vdh.virginia.gov/mrc for more information.