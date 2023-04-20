Town of Victoria looks to upgrade park to help residents Published 8:30 am Thursday, April 20, 2023

VICTORIA – Victoria town officials are looking to make upgrades and repairs to the town’s park in an effort to provide more fitness opportunities for its residents.

During the April town council meeting, Town Manager Rodney Newton presented a potential park project by the National Fitness Campaign (NFC) for consideration.

According to NFC officials, the organization works with municipalities, schools, and sponsors across America to plan, design, and fund healthy cities of the future.

“By 2030, the Campaign’s goal is to fund a free outdoor Fitness Court within a 10-minute bike ride of every American.” NFC officials said. NFC is calling on Mayors, Civic and Education leaders, and Community Champions to join the urgent fight against sedentary lifestyles and preventable diseases. We can make a difference if we work together to increase outdoor movement and provide wellness activities.”

According to Newton, the closest outdoor gym is currently located in Henderson, North Carolina.

During his presentation, Newton told council members that even with a grant creating an outdoor gym as part of the NFC would still be a $150,000 project.

“With this being out of our range, we need to look at ways to improve the town park,” Newton said.

“If we could find another grant that could help, it would be an advantage, as a lot of people use the park for fitness.”

Newton said repaving the walkways and adding some things to the park would be a good starting point.

Council member Christopher Garrett mentioned several things that needed to be repaired at the town park. “There are around 10 to 15 swings that are broken and a sizeable piece of metal in the middle of the playground.” Garrett.

In addition, Garrett also asked on behalf of Bliss of Lunenburg if the town could provide a wheelchair swing in the town park.

According to Town of Victoria officials, Bliss of Lunenburg is willing to do a fundraiser to help with the cost of the new wheelchair swing if funds are not available in the park fund account.