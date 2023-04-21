A box of love: Did I spend enough time with Jesus? Published 11:30 am Friday, April 21, 2023

I woke up this morning wondering if I spent enough time communicating with Jesus. When I got out of bed, did I take a minute to thank Jesus for my last night’s sleep? Did I thank him for waking up to a beautiful new day? Did I thank Jesus for the nights He comforted me when I cried? Did I thank Jesus for family and friends? Did I thank Jesus for life itself?

There have been times when we have not listened and did whatever we wished. Instead, we should learn to listen to the Quiet Voice that warns us of impending dangers. We think we can do it on our own, but often we find out it is not as easy as we thought and we need Jesus’ help.

We have all been there at one time or another, but thanks be to Jesus, we have learned that we need him in our daily life to walk and talk with us.

Jesus has protected us from dangers seen and unseen. He has protected us from the fires and the storms that raged across the country.

In Middletown, Delaware two blocks away, the tornado hit houses and destroyed the roofs, but it did not touch a single house on our block. Several of the houses may not be repairable. We do not know how often Jesus protected us until we read or listen to the news, and reality sets in.

Whenever I go by the block, I thank Jesus that He saved the people but not the houses. Material things we can get again, but not our lives, it belongs to Jesus.

One day, we were in a Missionary meeting, and we were talking about the storm. The president said she was looking out of the window during the storm and a tree was falling toward her house. She prayed; Jesus turned the tree away from her home. We knew that Jesus saved her home because He heard her prayer. Whenever she prays, we can feel the presence of Jesus.

Jesus said He will always be with us, but He did not promise that there would not be trials and temptations. He only promised to always be there.

Jesus knows that there are times when we cannot feel His presence, but He is there waiting for us to call Him.

There are times when I wonder if I spent enough time with Jesus. Did I really hear what He said? There is a vast difference between listening and hearing. Did I listen to what Jesus said?

We lost a great part of our family last week. We had Ratty for over 20 years, and we had to use euphemisms because he was ill. Ratty was a small friendly white Chihuahua.

Whenever he greeted you, he jumped up and down. Ratty will be missed but he is out of his pain. We thank Jesus we had him for 20 years or more. I will write about Ratty next week. Ratty is gone but not forgotten. We love you, Ratty.

Growing up we were a large family and there was always someone around, but the person I loved to be around was my mother, no matter what she was doing she was always singing. I loved to hear her sing, “This Little Light of Mine.” I always wish I could be like Mama and Beulah. Beulah has a way that makes you smile when you do not want to. Beulah sometimes made me so angry, but the strangest thing is that we never argue, but Daisy, my little sister, argued like cats and dogs.

I thank Jesus for my family just as you thank Him for your family. I read on Facebook how you thank Jesus for your family. We must tell our family how much they mean to us. Everyone wants to know that he/she is loved. So let Jesus shine through our love for our family.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

