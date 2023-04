Post 9954 celebrates 74th anniversary Published 1:52 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

Lunenburg County’s Post 9954 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars was created on March 25, 1949. Thirty-four charter members formed the group at Melodee Hall. Current members, along with the Auxiliary, celebrated 74 years of Post 9954 on March 25 at the group’s annual business meeting. Awards were also given out, including the group’s Teacher of the Year award.