The Word: Why didn’t they ask the king? Published 10:00 am Friday, April 21, 2023

“Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall, Humpty Dumpty had a great fall; All the king’s horses and all the king’s men couldn’t put Humpty together again.”

Did you know this old school Mother Goose nursery rhyme actually dates back to the late 1700’s? Through the years, the words have changed a little. It was given a nursery rhyme tune to be sung if desired, and rumors always popped up, trying to figure out just who or what “Humpty Dumpty” was. Have you noticed that it never mentions “Humpty Dumpty” was an egg, and yet, we always presume “he” was? And why did I just say “he”?

Well, how do we know it wasn’t a woman? Was Humpty a short person or tall? Was the reason he fell off the wall because he was careless or because he was intoxicated? And the best question of all: Does it even matter? No! One thing that does matter that no one really thinks about is this: Why didn’t he seek true help from the One who could help?

What in the world am I talking about? (Good question) “Humpty” sits on a wall. It matters not what type of wall or how tall the wall.

“Humpty” has a great fall. It matters not what the fall was, be it fall from height or fall from stature or fall from graces or glory.

Here is where we need to focus. “All the king’s horses and all the king’s men”. Wait. Did you catch that? The king’s men couldn’t do anything to help. They even, for whatever reason, consulted the king’s horses.

Maybe the horses were brought in for travel to a hospital or helipad or somewhere away from this wall fall. The king’s horses…the king’s men…no one could do anything to help poor “Humpty”. Ok, are you ready for the tough question? Why didn’t anyone seek the King? They sought out all the king’s horses and all the king’s men. They couldn’t do anything to help. Why didn’t they consult the king? Hmmmm. Are you ready for this to slap us in the face? Why do we still not consult the King?

When we are having issues, struggles, concerns, problems, etc., we will talk about it, worry over it, cry about it, tell folks about it, lose sleep over it, and try anything and everything before we go to the King. Did you know, Matthew 11 tells all who are weary and burdened to come to Him for rest? Were you aware that James 4 tells us we don’t have because we don’t ask? Ask who, you might be wondering, the King.

Feel broken? Cracked? Need healing? Seek The King!

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail.com.