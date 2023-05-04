Area residents convicted in drug case Published 8:20 am Thursday, May 4, 2023

Two Lunenburg County residents were convicted of multiple drug charges over the last week, with the final hearing taking place on Monday, May 1. That was when 28-year-old Trebor Banks pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of cocaine with a 20-year-sentence. Previously, on April 25, 27-year-old

Darius Lloyd Smith pleaded guilty to two felony counts of distribution of cocaine.

As part of a plea deal reached, the two Kenbridge residents will have part of their sentence suspended. Smith was sentenced to 45 years in prison, with all but four years suspended. He will also be placed on good behavior probation for the next 45 years.

Banks meanwhile will see all but two years out of his 20- year prison sentence suspended. Once out of prison, he will be placed on good behavior probation for 20 years.

The arrests and convictions come as the result of an investigation by the Tri-County Drug and Gang Task Force. That group is made up of narcotics investigators with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office.

Responding to the convictions, Lunenburg County Sheriff Arthur Townsend said “we would like to thank the task force and the community for their assistance in bringing these investigations to a successful conclusion.”