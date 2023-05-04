Treasures on the Shelves: A time to celebrate mothers Published 4:36 pm Thursday, May 4, 2023

It’s that time of year when kids hurry to buy the best mug and an armful of flowers, and moms spend hours cleaning the crumbs from breakfast in bed. We at the Lunenburg County Public Library System wish all the wonderful mothers, grandmothers, step mothers or those who care as mothers do, a very Happy Mother’s Day.

I am happy to share some of the heartfelt, fun, and diverse stories that celebrate all kinds of mothers. On May 11, Ripberger Public Library will be honoring local moms with a Muffins for Mom night, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Children and moms can work together on a couple of cute Mother’s Day crafts. Call us at Ripberger Public Library by dialing 434-676-3456 for more information. In the meantime, please check out some of these wonderful books and read them with your favorite lady.

Our recommendations include Mother May I? by Lynn Plourde, Jafta’s Mother by Hugh Lewin, Mother Bruce by Ryan Higgins (my favorite), Earth Mother by Ellen Jackson, Mother Bear’s Picnic by Else Minark, Mother’s Day Mess by Karen Gray Ruelle, On Mother’s Lap by Ann Herbert Scott, Mother, Mother, I Want Another by Maria Robbins, Are you My Mother? By P.D. Eastman, Lyle Finds his Mother by Bernard Waber, The Mother’s Day Mice by Eve Bunting, and, of course, Llama, Llama Misses Mama by Anna Dewdney.

Let’s show our appreciation to all the mothers on Mother’s Day and every day. For more books on this topic, drop by your local library.

Connie Krupa is the children’s program coordinator for the Lunenburg County Public Library System. She can be reached at cckrupa@embarqmail.com.