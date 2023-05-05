A Box of Love: Amazing God Published 4:39 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

“Make a joyful noise unto God, all ye lands. Sing forth the honor of His Name: make His praises glorious.” Psalm 66: 1-2.

I woke up, looked around the room, and thought of how blessed I am. I thank Jesus for His goodness this morning.

We are blessed each morning that Jesus has allowed us to see another day. Jesus has allowed us a chance to try to straighten out some of the mistakes we have made and say how sorry we are that we hurt someone’s feelings.

A member of my church had been absent for two years; he was ill, and the doctors had given up on him and expected him to die. On Sunday, he testified how God brought him through his trials and tribulations. Testimonies are for the persons receiving them as the person giving them. It makes us believe if Jesus did that for him, He would do it for me.

The man said everyone expected him to die, but Jesus said He “has more work for me to do.”

When we are in trouble we can call upon Jesus’ Name. In verse Psalm 91:15: He shall call upon me, and I will answer him; I will be with him in trouble: I will deliver him, and honor him. It’s a great thing we can call on Jesus when we are in a situation and He answers our calls. In the midnight hour when we are alone and the house is quiet, we are in trouble and cannot sleep because Satan is bringing things to remembrance.

Jesus said, “I am greater than your problems; give them to me and rest knowing that I can take care of them.”

When we think of the things that happened in the world, we must pray and ask Jesus to help us aid someone who is hurting. Ask Jesus for discernment on how we shall go forth. Jesus has told us our thoughts are not like His. We serve an Amazing God who loves and protects our going out and coming in.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.