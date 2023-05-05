Chamber honors students Published 8:00 am Friday, May 5, 2023

At the April meeting of the Chamber of Commerce at Marino’s Italian Restaurant, Chamber President Tony Matthews presented awards to several students.

According to Matthews, school faculty was asked to nominate a student from their school for Student of the Month. The criteria were based on academics, attendance, citizenship, community involvement, and extra-school activities.

“As president of the Chamber, I am very proud to recognize young individuals that are exhibiting good behavior, good grades, and good citizenship,” Matthews said. “Too often, society focuses on the negative and I find it an honor to focus on the positive in our young folks and society.”

Matthews also pointed out that the staff at each Lunenburg County school was supportive in helping these young people achieve their goals and recognizing them on their journey.