Chamber honors students

Published 8:00 am Friday, May 5, 2023

By Staff Report

The following students were selected and received their awards for the first quarter of 2023. Pictured are Chamber President Tony Matthews, Kenbridge Elementary, Riley Kirk; Central High School, Collin Burke; Victoria Elementary, Julius Pillow; and Lunenburg Middle School, Alecia Streat (not pictured).

At the April meeting of the Chamber of Commerce at Marino’s Italian Restaurant, Chamber President Tony Matthews presented awards to several students.

According to Matthews, school faculty was asked to nominate a student from their school for Student of the Month. The criteria were based on academics, attendance, citizenship, community involvement, and extra-school activities.

“As president of the Chamber, I am very proud to recognize young individuals that are exhibiting good behavior, good grades, and good citizenship,” Matthews said. “Too often, society focuses on the negative and I find it an honor to focus on the positive in our young folks and society.”

Matthews also pointed out that the staff at each Lunenburg County school was supportive in helping these young people achieve their goals and recognizing them on their journey.

