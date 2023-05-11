Central High honors student of the month Published 9:00 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

Central High is recognizing eleventh grader Katherine Casoni as the school’s May Student of the Month. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Art and Susan Casoni of Kenbridge. Katherine is a current Central High School Chorus member and spends lots of time singing.

Outside school and work, Katherine writes on her computer, plays games, and said she enjoys talking with her friends. In addition, Katherine said she enjoys spending time in the community and works at Sundae’s. She does music specials at her church with her immediate family. Katherine does the singing, and her father is the guitarist, while her mother plays the cello, and her grandmother accompanies them on the piano.

Katherine is still determining what college she wants to attend upon graduation from Central High School, but she is looking and expects to have a few selected soon.