New members inducted into local group Published 1:46 pm Thursday, May 11, 2023

The Delta Alpha Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met at Lunenburg’s Rosewood Cafe and Tea Room for breakfast on Saturday, April 29. The main purpose of the gathering was the induction of three new members into the society.

Delta Kappa Gamma is an honorary organization of leading women educators and membership is by invitation. Dr. Joy Hurt of Blackstone is the current president of the Delta Alpha Chapter.

The following outstanding educators were inducted into membership.

Nancy Bagley is from Victoria. She taught in Lunenburg and Vance County. NC. She retired after 45 years of teaching second grade.

Felicia Brodnax is from LaCrosse. She currently is a special education teacher in Lunenburg County for Pre-K to first grade.

Dr. Michelle Wallace is from Burkeville. She has taught high school science, worked for the Virginia Department of Education’s Office of School Improvement, and is currently the Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction in Prince Edward County.