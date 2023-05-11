Treasures on the Shelves: What season is it anyway? Published 10:00 am Thursday, May 11, 2023

The weather has really been nice recently! The days are getting longer and the temperatures are rising! Crocuses and daffodils are blooming! Fish are biting and the birds are tweeting! Well, you get the idea. Winter might still raise its nasty old head a time or two, but spring is just around the corner! Heck, I think I even heard a peep frog the other day!

If you haven’t already guessed, I like this time of year. I like to see nature waking up and starting off a new year. I like to be outside where I can go fishing or watch the birds and squirrels. I like to see things grow and bloom.

The world around us is beautiful and fascinating. There is so much to learn and discover. And your local public library is a great place to start. We have shelves of books dedicated to the world around us and all of its inhabitants.

Do you like birds? We have field guides for bird watching and instructional books to tell you how to attract birds to your backyard. Do you like fishing? There are books about types of fish and other books about how to catch them. Trees, foraging for wild food, cats, dogs, hamsters … You name it! The library has the books.

All of these books can help you enjoy the outdoors. Whether you want to learn about something new or are simply enjoying a good book on a rainy day while waiting for the sun to shine, the library has the book for you.

Be good!

J.B. Crenshaw is the library director for Lunenburg County Public Library System. He can be reached at jbcrenshaw. lcpls@gmail.com.