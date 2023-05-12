A Box of Love: Let’s have a talk with Jesus Published 10:15 am Friday, May 12, 2023

For two days, I decided to take a break from my usual non-stop use of Google. I didn’t listen to music or watch TV because I wanted to focus on hearing from Jesus.

There are days it seems like I cannot hear from Jesus, which can be disheartening. But in those moments, I always turn to His Words and remind myself that He will never leave or forsake me.

It gives me a sense of peace and comfort, knowing that He is always with me, even when I cannot feel His presence.

Knowing that our Savior loves us unconditionally and will forgive us is wonderful.

We can find comfort and solace when we pour out our hearts to Jesus. Knowing that He will never betray our trust is reassuring, even when our thoughts aren’t always pleasant. I’ve found immense comfort in turning to Jesus during difficult times, and I know you will also.

I feel deeply for those who have not yet found Jesus and the comfort He provides. He is a steadfast companion who can carry us through any challenge we may face. May we find solace in His love and guidance?

I have realized that Jesus doesn’t always remove the problems from my life, but instead grants me the strength to overcome them. I have faith that there is no issue too big for Jesus to handle.

I am exceedingly grateful for His guidance and support. Thank You, Jesus.

Whenever I find myself complaining. I ask why I am complaining when I have excellent insurance and can go to the finest hospital. Pain is a part of life. Pain lets us know there is a problem that needs attention. I believe Jesus warns us of the coming danger, but sometimes, we don’t listen to His quiet voice whispering to us. I heard His warning, did not pay attention, and paid the mind-boggling price; I had cancer. Thank You, Jesus, for Your Presence when it is not always felt because You are a Father who cares for His children.

Please be aware of the quiet Voice when He converses with us.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.