Eight students receive scholarships Published 8:30 am Friday, May 12, 2023

The Lunenburg Republicans announced the winners of their 2023 Republican Scholarships. Mike Hankins, Chair of the Lunenburg Republicans, stated that this year the committee awarded eight scholarships, worth $1,000 each.

This makes a total of $31,000 in scholarships the group has given to students in Lunenburg County to help them to continue their education. The committee is currently selling raffle tickets to raise money for scholarships in 2024. Seated here are Tyler Turman, who will graduate from Kenston Forest and plans to attend Christopher Newport University; Mackenzie Newcomb, who will graduate Kenston Forest and plans to attend Averett University; Hanna Mahaney, who will graduate from Kenston Forest and will be attending James Madison University; and James Jenkins, who will graduate Central High School and attend Virginia Military Institute.

Standing are Ben Currin who is currently studying biology at Hampden-Sydney College and plans to be a doctor; Ethan Currin, who is studying biology at Hampden-Sydney College and plans to be a physical therapist; presenters Delegate Tommy Wright, Hankins and Congressman Bob Good.

Not pictured but also receiving scholarships are Nicole Morton, who is a student at Lynchburg College who is majoring in Communications; and Alyssa Inzeo, who will graduate from Central High School and plans to attend Longwood University.