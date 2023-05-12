May Day King and Queen named

Published 8:45 am Friday, May 12, 2023

By Staff Report

Kenston Forest May Day

Kenston Forest has named their May Day King and Queen for 2023. This year’s pair includes King Jake Mize and Queen Madison Yancey. Jake is the son of John and Rebecca Mize of Sutherland and Madison is the daughter of Cameron and Keri Yancey of Blackstone. The King and Queen were crowned by Charles Butts Jr., Lunenburg Nottoway Education Foundation Chairman; Lori Bacon, KFS Head of School and crown bearer; and Kenston kindergartener Jett Seamans.

