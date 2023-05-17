Church and Community Events Calendar: week of Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Published 10:00 am Wednesday, May 17, 2023

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Wednesday. Items must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Monday for that Wednesday’s calendar. Email events to CommunityCalendar@KVDispatch.com.

MAY 19

MUSIC IN THE PARK — The Town of Victoria will hold Cruise In Music in the Park on Friday, May 19. The event will begin at 6 p.m. at the Victoria Railroad Park’s large pavilion. There will be live music, antique cars to view and different food options.

MAY 20

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — The Rosewood, located at 11426 Courthouse Road in Lunenburg, will play host to local bluegrass band First Go Round on Saturday, May 20, beginning at 7 p.m.

MAY 21

PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY — Springfield Baptist Church, located at 1784 Springfield Road in Meherrin, will celebrate their pastor, Rev. Dr. Ozie Bradford during a 4 p.m. service. This marks Pastor Bradford’s third year at the church. Rev. Arlene Manley-Harrington, associate minister of the First Baptist Church of City Point in Hopewell, will deliver the message, with special music from the Gospel Music Workshop of America Mass Choir. Masking and social distancing is optional for in-person attendance.

GUEST MINISTER — New Galilee Baptist Church, located at 4565 Plank Road in Kenbridge, will have a guest minister for the Sunday, May 21 service. Minister Gerrod Wilson from Mt. Gazerine Church in Kenbridge will preach at the 11 a.m. service.

MAY 27

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — The Rosewood, located at 11426 Courthouse Road in Lunenburg, will play host to the Highgrass Bluegrass Band on Saturday, May 27, beginning at 7 p.m.

ONGOING

CHURCH SERVICES — Victoria Evangelical Presbyterian Church, located at 1419 8th Street in Victoria, will hold worship services each Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

CHURCH SERVICES — New Grove Baptist Church is open for in-person morning worship and teleconferences on the second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. In-person Sunday School will be held every week at 10 a.m. The call-in telephone number is 301-715-8592. The ID number is 825-3893-8062, with a passcode of 016713. Masks are required for in-person attendance.

CHURCH SERVICES — New Galilee Baptist Church, located at 4565 Plank Road in Kenbridge, has re-opened its church doors for in-person and teleconference services. These will be held every first and third Sunday, beginning at 11 a.m. Masks are required and people are asked to bring their own Bible.

CHURCH SERVICES — Oak Grove Baptist Church, located at 127 Oak Grove Road, holds worship services on each first and third Sunday at 11:30 a.m. under the leadership of Rev. Boris Bullock.

VFW MEETINGS — The VFW and VFW Auxiliary meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at VFW Post No. 9954 in Victoria. The members of the VFW and the Auxiliary share a dinner at 6:15 p.m. prior to the meeting.

LUNENBURG REPUBLICANS — The Lunenburg Republicans meet the first Tuesday of each month at the La Victoria Mexican Restaurant in Lunenburg at 6 p.m.

BETHANY BAPTIST CHURCH — Bethany Baptist Church located at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge holds in-person services at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays. Sunday School is every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Bring your Bible. Face masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.

ST. LUKE’S BAPTIST CHURCH — The St. Luke’s Baptist Church, formerly St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, located at 409 North Broad Street in Kenbridge conducts worship services at 11 a.m. each second and fourth Sunday. The Rev. Ricky C. Allen Sr. is the pastor of the church.

ROSEBUD BAPTIST CHURCH — Rosebud Baptist Church has re-opened for in-person and teleconference worship services at 11 a.m. every first and third Sunday. Sunday School is at 9 a.m. every Sunday via teleconference at (667) 770-1411; Access Code: 528853#. Masks are required to be worn in the building. All are welcome. The church is located at 249 Gigg Road in Dundas.

KENBRIDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH — Kenbridge Christian Church holds one service at 10 a.m. and offers it as a drive-in service, an inside service and online service all hosted by Pastor Cameron Bailey. The drive-in worship is held in the church parking lot. The church is located at 519 S. Broad St., in Kenbridge.

WILLIAMS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Come and worship at Williams United Methodist Church located at 4670 Longview Drive, Kenbridge. Pastor Mike Day holds traditional services at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. All are welcome.

THRIFTS CHAPEL CHURCH — Services at Thrifts Chapel Church are now open with live string music and singing by the Poorhouse Boys and preaching by Mike Johnson. Services begin at 10 a.m. each Sunday.