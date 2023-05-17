Irene Hood Neal Published 9:00 am Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Irene Hood Neal, 72 of Dundas, went to be with the Lord on May 13.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Curtis Neal; her son, Brian Neal of Brodnax; her daughter, Tabitha Lee of Victoria; she was Mimi to Bryn Neal, Colton Neal, Candace Parker (Adam), Amy Lee, Hunter Lee and great-granddaughter, Savannah Lee. Also surviving are numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and special friend, Katina Wilson.

Irene was chief financial officer for Rocky Hill Construction Co. She enjoyed golfing, especially the golfing trips with the ladies. She dearly loved her family and adored her grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, May 20, at the Oakwood Cemetery in Victoria. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to the American Cancer Society.

Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge, in charge of arrangements.