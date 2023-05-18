Virginia AARP adds new staff Published 5:00 pm Thursday, May 18, 2023

AARP Virginia State Director Jim Dau announced that the organization has added three new staff members to lead federal advocacy, community outreach and volunteer engagement initiatives.

“AARP members and all Virginians age 50-plus have three great new champions,” said Dau. “Together, our AARP Virginia team will be working with our phenomenal volunteer corps to help people across the Commonwealth through community-level outreach and education, as well as state and federal advocacy, on issues including family caregiving, financial security and health care.”

The new members of the team are Timothy Bothe, JessiKa Eglin and Carl Hamiel.

TIMOTHY BOTHE, PROGRAM SPECIALIST

Timothy Bothe is AARP Virginia’s Program Specialist. In this role, he leads the team’s statewide efforts on volunteer recruitment, training, engagement and recognition, as well as its Livable Communities work.

Bothe joins AARP Virginia with nearly 20 years of experience in nonprofit management and volunteer administration. Before joining AARP, Bothe served as the Director of Volunteer Services for Feed More, where he led the vision and strategy to recruit and engage volunteers with the Central Virginia Food Bank and Meals on Wheels to alleviate food insecurity. Prior to joining Feed More, he was with the American Red Cross for 16 years where he worked to alleviate human suffering by responding to and mitigating disasters, provided emergency communications for deployed service members and helped to reconnect loved ones separated internationally due to armed conflict, disasters, migration, or other humanitarian crises.

“I’m proud to join AARP and look forward to working with the hundreds of volunteers who serve their communities across the state,” Bothe said. “I’m also eager to work with local organizations to help them with their efforts to make their communities more livable for everyone.”

Bothe graduated from the University of Virginia with a bachelor’s degree in Foreign Affairs and History and from Oklahoma State University with a master’s degree in Political Science. He is also a certified volunteer administrator. He lives in Richmond.

JESSIKA EGLIN, ASSOCIATE STATE DIRECTOR – ADVOCACY AND OUTREACH

JessiKa Eglin serves as Associate State Director for Advocacy and Outreach for AARP Virginia, where she is excited to work on a broad range of federal and state issues affecting people across the Commonwealth, to help strengthen communities, and to get Virginians the financial and health security they deserve.

Eglin joins AARP after seven years on Capitol Hill. In Congress, she managed a diverse policy portfolio that included health care, agriculture, nutrition, transportation, infrastructure, and Social Security issues. Over the last seven years, she has become a leader in analyzing legislation through an equity-focused lens and working across the aisle to improve the lives of people in her communities.

“Having spent time as a family caregiver, I am passionate about advocating for and empowering people 50+ to choose how they live and work as they age,” said Eglin. “I am fortunate to have the opportunity to work with AARP’s incredible staff and dedicated volunteers to help make a difference in their community.”

Eglin holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Florida State University. She lives in Richmond.

CARL HAMIEL, ASSOCIATE STATE DIRECTOR – COMMUNITY OUTREACH

Carl Hamiel joins AARP Virginia with more than 10 years of experience in outreach and community engagement. Previously, Hamiel served as a leader in the Virginia Dept. of Social Services, collaborating closely with the governor’s office to ensure that Virginians received state benefits promptly and were treated fairly by local case managers. Prior to that, he served residents of Henrico County and Baltimore, Maryland, in roles with their respective Departments of Social Services. He also serves as Senior Pastor at the Center Union Baptist Church.

Hamiel’s educational background includes a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland in Communication, a master’s degree from Bowie State University in Counseling Psychology, as well as an additional master’s degree in Theology from Virginia Union University. He lives in Chesterfield County.

“I am excited to work with volunteers who are passionate about serving the aging population in innovative ways as we continue to navigate volunteerism post-pandemic” Hamiel said. “My hope is to broaden the presence of AARP in Central Virginia and affirm AARP as the most credible resource for the aging community and their caregivers.”