Warren Firm offers scholarship to students Published 10:00 am Thursday, May 18, 2023

The Warren Firm is offering a $2,500 “Hard Work Pays Off” scholarship to local students. The Charlottesville personal injury law firm is making that option available to students in Lunenburg, Charlotte, Appomattox, Nottoway, Amelia, Cumberland, Buckingham and Prince Edward counties.

One winner will be chosen from the applicants. Last year, that was Sean Hatcher, a graduating senior at Randolph-Henry High School. But the firm itself has another connection to this area, as the founder and head attorney, T. Vaden Warren Jr. grew up in Crewe.

While Warren’s career has led him 80 miles north of Crewe to Charlottesville, he actively works with clients from all over Central and Southside Virginia and the area still holds a special place in his heart.

“Growing up in Crewe, I noticed and appreciated how tirelessly people around me worked. It was inspiring,” says Warren. “And that work ethic is what inspired the theme for the firm’s new scholarship.”

While most scholarships reward GPAs, honor societies, and dean’s list students, Warren wanted to make this scholarship widely available to students of any academic background and standing. “I know that not everyone who works really hard always has great grades,” says Warren. “They don’t always have a shiny resume. That’s why I wanted to give an opportunity to appreciate those who work hard not just in school, but in other endeavors to move themselves forward in life.”

The scholarship does not take into account GPA and accepts a wide array of documents that can substitute for the traditional resume, transcript and essay. Applicants can be planning to attend a trade school, an accredited community college, or an undergraduate program following graduation. One key difference in this year’s application is that school guidance counselors are able and encouraged to nominate students who they believe should be considered for the scholarship.

Applications are due by July 31 and further details can be found on The Warren Firm’s website at https://warren-law.com/hard-work-pays-off-scholarship-heart-of-virginia/.