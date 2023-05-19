A box of love: A gift Published 10:00 am Friday, May 19, 2023

“Cause me to hear Thy lovingkindness in the morning; for in Thee do I put my trust: cause me to know the way wherein I should walk; for I lift up my soul unto Thee.” — Psalm 143:8

Last week, as I anxiously sat in the hospital waiting room, I met a woman who was clearly upset. She was pacing back and forth, muttering to herself and occasionally letting out a cry of distress. For one brief moment, the woman looked at me, and I immediately smiled. I noticed the woman holding a book in her hand, so I moved in closer and asked what she was reading. The woman nervously replied, “Chicken Soup for the Soul”.

We introduced ourselves and I learned that her name was Shirley. Shirley shared that she was anxious about her upcoming operation and that this would be her first time meeting her new doctor. As she opened up about her worries, I began to open up about mine. I was just as nervous as Shirley but the more we talked the more we both seemed to be able to relax. Eventually, Shirley was called to meet with the doctor but before she left, she offered me her book and insisted that I read each story. I accepted her gift and thanked her for her kindness.

I thank Jesus that He sent someone new into my life together so we could comfort each other.

“Teach me to do Thy will; for Thou art my God; Thy Spirit is good; lead me into the land of uprightness.” — Psalm 143:10

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

