The Word: We get to watch them shine Published 11:50 am Friday, May 19, 2023

This Saturday my youngest child graduates high school. Over the past 25 years, my wife and I have watched all three of our children grow and become completely different individuals. When we first became parents, the Lord provided us with a daughter. I needed her. She calmed me. Had my boys been first, I wouldn’t have been as gentle.

I was afraid I’d break her. I had to be sweet, kind, loving. Had the boys been first, I’m fairly certain I would’ve been that rough and tough dad from the start. Then the middle child came along and I had a boy and a girl. I could go from daddy daughter dates and tea parties (even let her paint my toenails a time or two) to ball games and teaching him to spit far and pee in the yard. Then we gained the surprise of my youngest. This child was unlike any other. He has the kindest and sweetest heart and wears his emotions on his sleeve. I have had to apologize to this one a few times because I didn’t know how to handle him.

Have you ever had a child smile at you while you are trying to discipline them? While you might say “awe”… that ain’t the reaction I had. This one also has learned the art of sarcasm more and more. He is quick witted and blunt which can both be great and can also get him in trouble. All three of our children are gifts and blessings. They all three have made mistakes and they all three have done some tremendously amazing things for the Kingdom of God. It’s a humbling joy to watch them grow.

Now what?

The oldest is my right hand and helps in ways needed, when needed, wherever needed. The middle is on the complete opposite side of the country serving the Air Force as a firefighter with his absolutely amazing and sweet wife. The youngest is about to head off to a great bible college to pursue…teaching or ministry or whatever God lays on his heart.

Now what?!

Now…my wife and I keep praying over them as we sit back and watch them grow and develop. We pray over them as we witness them succeed and fail. We pray over them as they become what God desires. 1 John 1:4 says: “I have no greater joy than this: to hear that my children are walking in truth (CSB).”

Now what? Well…now we get to watch them shine for God. I don’t care what job they have. I don’t care if they marry or have children. All that matters is they remain in his truth. #Godleadthem

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail.com.