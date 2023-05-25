Golf cart/UTV registration now due Published 8:50 am Thursday, May 25, 2023

If you own a golf cart and would like to operate it on the roadway within the Town of Victoria now is the time to purchase your 2023 decals for golf cart/UTV registration.

Decals, which are $25 are available at the Victoria Town Office. Annual registration will also require proof of insurance coverage.

Town Councill voted to approve a new ordinance allowing golf carts to be operated on all roadways except Main Street in 2021.

The ordinance reads that golf cart operations will be limited to the streets with posted speed limits of 25 miles per hour. Golf carts are not allowed on Main Street from the intersection of Nottoway Boulevard to the east corporate limits, Court Street or Nottoway Boulevard.

Golf carts may cross these streets provided the crossing is within the 25 mile per hour speed zone.

Golf carts will not be permitted on the Tobacco Heritage Trail.

In order to allow golf carts to be used on public highways within the Town of Victoria, additional rules have been proposed to ensure golf carts are registered annually with the Town of Victoria before such use, and their registrations are displayed at all times while on public highways. In addition, golf carts must display a slow-moving vehicle emblem.

In addition to any safety equipment required by the Code of Virginia for golf carts, these vehicles must have the following safety equipment installed: seat belts for driver and passengers; headlights, taillights and turn signals, if the golf cart is driven between sunset and sunrise; either an unobstructed rearview mirror and left side mirror, right and left rearview mirror or a wide-angle crossbar rearview mirror.