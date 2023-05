Kenston Forest players win awards Published 1:00 pm Thursday, May 25, 2023

Congratulations to Kenston Forest School varsity basketball players Dayton Williams Jr. and Leah Briggs. Dayton earned Second Team Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) All-State and Leah earned First Team VISAA All-State. Dayton is the son of Dayton and Eleanor Williams of North Chesterfield. Leah is the daughter Scott and Beth Briggs of Boydton.