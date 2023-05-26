Class of 2023 to graduate this weekend Published 8:45 am Friday, May 26, 2023

Lunenburg County Public Schools Class of 2023 is set to walk across the stage this Saturday, May 27 during a graduation ceremony.

According to the school administration graduation will be held in the Central High School gymnasium at 10 a.m. Seniors should arrive to line up at 9:15 a.m. in the library.

As of press time on Tuesday, the total number of seniors graduating was still being finalized according to the school administration.

The Town of Kenbridge was one of several groups to put out a statement, encouraging the soon to be graduates.

“We are proud of your accomplishments, all the hard work that you have put in and the perseverance that it took to get here,” the town staff wrote in a statement posted to social media. “This is the beginning of a wonderful journey or just the continuation of an already great one. Whether you go far away or stick close to home, remember your hometown supports you! Be the good in the world, we could sure use it!!”