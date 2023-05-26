The Word: A little appreciation goes a long way Published 11:40 am Friday, May 26, 2023

A little bit of appreciation goes a long way.

Maya Angelou said, “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” Allow her wisdom to sink in from this quote. People will forget what you said and did, but people won’t forget how you made them feel.

That’s deep, ain’t it?!

I saw a picture a few weeks ago of a sheep dog lying on the ground and one of the sheep butting up against the dogs head as if the sheep was checking on him. Not butting in battle, but tenderly leaning again this sheep dog in a kind, grateful manner. The picture tells of a dog covered in its own blood after fighting off wolves to protect his flock. The sheep was striving to gently comfort his protector. It is such a sweet picture. The photos story went on to say, regardless of how physically strong or emotionally tough someone might be, simply showing how much you appreciate efforts goes a long way. The dog is willing to die for his sheep, and the sheep leaning against the dog to show gratitude and comfort is all the dog needed for appreciation.

I feel we take folks for granted too often. This especially happens in work places. I have to say, I am extremely blessed at Kenbridge Christian with a bunch of folks who randomly text me appreciative comments just saying they love, appreciate, and are thankful for services. I too strive to send these notes to folks just to show appreciation. It’s vital. It’s needed.

A study recently showed that 79% of employees who quit jobs do so because of feeling unappreciated. Wow! It’s amazing how just a little appreciation can go a long way. And this appreciation doesn’t have to cost a dime. An “atta boy” goes a long way.

Do something this week to show appreciation to those around you. Does your spouse continually clean and cook? Do the dishes for them and tell them to sit down and relax and tell them you want to show appreciation. Do you have employees at work? Provide ice cream or let them leave work a few hours early on Friday and say you appreciate them. Text your preacher that you love and are thankful for them.

That photo of the sheep and dog showing affection for one another ended its story by saying: “Never take someone for granted who is willing to fight for you or stand by you in your time of need. Appreciate their efforts, and show them that you are grateful.”

A little bit of appreciation goes a long way.

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail.com.