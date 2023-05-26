VFW plans to honor the fallen Published 8:00 am Friday, May 26, 2023

As many are planning to enjoy this three-day weekend, don’t forget to take time to remember what it’s all about.

The Lunenburg VFW is holding a ceremony in observance of Memorial Day at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 29 at Lakeview Cemetery.

It will be a simple event to remember those who gave their lives for our freedom. During the event, there will be a speaker, a presentation of memorial wreaths with the American Legion Post of Kenbridge, a rifle team giving a 21-gun salute and a bugler playing taps. Flags will be put on the graves prior to the event on Friday, May 26.

“Memorial Day is for those no longer with us,” said Deborah Hunt with the Lunenburg VFW. “Many people come home from service and are honored for their service, but we can’t forget those who served our country and never made it home.”

‘A SPECIAL SIGNIFICANCE’

For Hunt, Memorial Day holds a special significance as her brother is one of the countless military members honored for falling in action.

Hunt is from a military family. Her father served in World War II and Korea earning two Purple Hearts. Her other brother served in Saudi Arabia at the same time and they saw each other

on a couple of occasions. She also had some uncles and cousins who served.

She served 24 years in the National Guard with a brief deployment to Saudi Arabia during the Gulf War. Her husband also served in the National Guard for 32 years and spent time in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Being part of a military family and serving herself, she sees firsthand how the struggles that take place on both sides. As she and all but one of her family were lucky enough to make it home, the day holds a special meaning.

“We have Veteran’s Day which is a wonderful way to honor those who made it home,” said Hunt. “But there are so many who serve and we can’t forget the price they paid so that we can continue to enjoy the freedoms we have today.”