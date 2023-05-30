Seven months later, investigation continues into Lunenburg death Published 11:24 am Tuesday, May 30, 2023

It’s been almost seven months since the body of Cion Carroll was found in a shallow grave, near the 200 block of Seay Way. The 17-year-old had been reported missing by his family to the Kenbridge Police Department on Nov. 3 and his body was found Nov. 11. While no charges have been filed and no arrests made, Virginia State Police officials say they’re still pursuing active leads in the Lunenburg death.

“The family of Cion Carroll is still seeking answers as to who is responsible for the tragic death of their loved one,” said Capt. David Cooper, from the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office. “State police appreciate the information shared so far with us in the case, but we know there are individuals out there who can help bring a murderer to justice. Please help Cion’s family by calling or emailing state police.”

According to the AWARE Foundation, Carroll’s phone was last pinged at a home close to where he was found. After that ping, his phone went dead.

The Roanoke-based AWARE Foundation helps families find missing loved ones, especially children and teens. The group partners with law enforcement agencies to make that happen, assisting in cases like this Lunenburg death.

And that’s where VSP officials are asking for help from Lunenburg County residents. Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the case to come forward. You don’t even have to share your name. You can provide tips anonymously by calling 434-352-3478, dialing #77 on a cell phone or by emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.