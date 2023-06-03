Greg Currin declares for Lunenburg County board seat Published 1:47 am Saturday, June 3, 2023

Greg Currin is running for a seat on the Lunenburg County Board of Supervisors. The lifelong Lunenburg County resident and Central High graduate declared this week that he’s seeking the District 4 seat.

Following graduation, Greg worked on the family tobacco farm until 2007 when he was hired by the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Department. He is currently a Sergeant and assigned to Central High School as a School Resource Officer. Greg attended Southside Virginia Community College and earned his associate degree in criminal justice. He is a member and serves as a deacon at Tussekiah Baptist Church.

Greg resides in the Rehoboth district with his wife of 23 years, Melanie Bolton Currin, and they are the proud parents of twin boys, Ben and Ethan Currin, who are currently sophomores at Hampden Sydney College. Greg said he loves Lunenburg County and dreams of making it a place that will afford his children and other young people the opportunities necessary to allow them to remain in Lunenburg County, work, raise their families, and give back to the community.

Greg said he believes that his experience in law enforcement and time spent as a school resource officer have taught him to deal effectively with an array of complex issues facing the residents of Lunenburg County and would appreciate your vote.