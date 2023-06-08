Letter to the Editor: We want to hear from Lunenburg County Published 12:00 pm Thursday, June 8, 2023

Dear Editor,

We would like to ask everyone in Lunenburg County to help us make the Virginia Cooperative Extension provide better educational programs to the community. They can do that just by taking a survey. The engagement mission, which includes helping citizens improve their scientific knowledge to improve their economic, social and environmental well-being of the citizens of the Commonwealth will help make this survey a success.

This is an opportunity to help shape the Educational Programs in Lunenburg County Cooperative Extension Program for 4-H Youth Development, Families, and Agriculture. This survey is conducted every five years.

The survey is available on both paper and online. Both versions of the survey are available now and will conclude on July 25. Flyers are posted in various locations in the county. The flier contains QR Code and a website address.

Paper surveys are also available at the Virginia Cooperative Extension Lunenburg County, the town offices of Victoria and Kenbridge, the county offices of Lunenburg and the Lunenburg Department of Social Services.

The online link to the survey is https://vce.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6RLccL8inGooghE

The survey should take between five to 10 minutes. In order to take it, people must be at least 18 years old, if they are under 18, they can feel free to stop by the Office to share their thoughts. We appreciate everyone’s input to help make the Virginia Cooperative Extension Lunenburg County Program better.

If anyone has questions, they can feel free to contact the Virginia Cooperative Extension Lunenburg County Office in Kenbridge at 434-696-5526.

Cynthia L Gregg

Extension Agent

Virginia Cooperative Extension