Frank Ruff Jr.: Looking at employment 17 years later Published 12:00 pm Friday, June 9, 2023

Seventeen years ago, Delegates Kathy Byron and Clark Hogan and I, after extensive research, concluded that Virginia’s training and guidance for those seeking employment or training for better employment was a mess. Different agencies had developed multiple training programs with little coordination and mixed results.

We proposed one person who would have direct connection with the Governor. We proposed the bill to take place as then newly elected Governor Kaine was coming into office. The bill passed. However, Governor Kaine appointed an ill-suited political hack, therefore, nothing of value happened. The next three governors of both parties appointed good people, but they did not address the problem of conflicting programs.

SOME SUCCESSES

We did alert more legislators to the needs of our employers and the mismatch with those who need jobs. Our legislation in 1996 did lead to some changes. The community college system developed better communication with local employers to better focus their training for the skills needed in their service area.

Out of this research, several great programs were developed. With the assistance of the electric cooperatives, Southside Virginia Community College developed a line-workers training program. They certified the 500th line-worker this year.

To better visualize the problem, look at the welding program at the community colleges a decade ago, but holds true for similar professions that need skilled workers. In 2009, if someone lost their job as many businesses were shut down, workers sought new training. Our community colleges would explain that they could train them to be welders starting months later in September and they would complete two years later.

If one had a family and mortgage, they would either be broke two years later or they would drop out to take whatever job they could find. Additionally, however, after the two-year program, there was no assurance they could pass independent certification.

Delegate Byron and I developed the Fast Forward Program in which the state would pay two thirds of the training costs rather than the customary rate. This would only occur if the trainee took and passed certification. This gave the colleges an incentive to not only keep students in class but to give them remedial assistance for that portion of the certification testing they failed. Meanwhile, the community college would be required to train in a much shorter time frame. Instead of a two-year program, it was determined that instructors could teach longer days to better suit laid off workers. They could accomplish that training in months rather than years. Folks are now able to get back into the labor market, many with better incomes and benefits than before.

When Governor Youngkin was elected, he understood the issues and appointed a strong individual to fill the position of Secretary of Labor. Secretary Slater is focused and determined to make our vision move forward to accomplish the goals for which we had hoped.

Frank Ruff Jr. represents Lunenburg in the state Senate. His email address is Sen.Ruff@verizon.net.