Barbara T. Reese Published 9:00 am Thursday, June 15, 2023

Dec. 12, 1937 – June 9, 2023

Barbara T. Reese was a retired Drivers Education, Health and Physical Education teacher of Lunenburg County Public Schools, graduate of Saint Augustine’s College now University, member of Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #177 and member of Pleasant Hill RZUA Church, Lacrosse.

Mrs. Reese was the daughter of the late Harriett J. and Clarence W. Thomas Sr. of Lacrosse; wife of the late James T. Reese Jr. and mother of Sean Lineal Reese Sr. and Alzenia Rocquelle Reese-Thomas.

Services are entrusted to the professional staff of Oris P. Jones Funeral Establishment, 301 West Atlantic Street, South Hill, Virginia 23970.